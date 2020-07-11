South Carolina leaders, lawmakers react to Joe Biden presidential win

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As votes came in from Pennsylvania, a win was sealed for President-elect Joe Biden.
Across the nation, cities are filled with cheering and leaders are responding in support.
In South Carolina, many leaders and lawmakers are reacting to the news of Joe Biden's win.
Prominently, Majority Whip Jim Clyburn has reacted to the news. Some credit Clyburn for helping Biden in the Palmetto State.
In a tweet, Clyburn congratulates Biden and hopes for a brighter future.
Columbia Mayor, Steve Benjamin, also joined the conversation.
Viola Davis also tweeted after the win, adding that the next fight was the Senate.
University of South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley responded to the win in a series of tweets.
Leaders have also responded to the historic win of Kamala Harris, the first woman and person of color to be elected as Vice President.
Columbia City Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine also congratulated the VP-elect.
Other state leaders, however, are not responding in congratulations.
SC Rep. Joe Wilson, responded to the projected win with a call to continue counting.
Other Republican voices like Gov. Henry McMaster, Sen. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott have not publicly responded to the decision.