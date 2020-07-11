South Carolina leaders, lawmakers react to Joe Biden presidential win

Leaders and lawmakers in South Carolina react as Joe Biden is set to become the 46th president of the United States.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As votes came in from Pennsylvania, a win was sealed for President-elect Joe Biden.

Across the nation, cities are filled with cheering and leaders are responding in support.

In South Carolina, many leaders and lawmakers are reacting to the news of Joe Biden's win.

Prominently, Majority Whip Jim Clyburn has reacted to the news. Some credit Clyburn for helping Biden in the Palmetto State.

In a tweet, Clyburn congratulates Biden and hopes for a brighter future.

Congratulations to the 46th President, Joe Biden.



Your victory marks a new chapter for our country.



As we face unprecedented challenges, Americans have chosen you to lead us out of the chaos and to build a stronger community.



Today, I am hopeful for a brighter future. pic.twitter.com/HV7gefLKRz — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to my good friend and a very good man.



President @JoeBiden will restore honor and hope in America as he leads us out of trying times.



There are challenges and hard work ahead, but today we celebrate this important step toward a more perfect Union. pic.twitter.com/1QwMCIpgqn — Jim Clyburn SC-06 (@ClyburnSC06) November 7, 2020

Columbia Mayor, Steve Benjamin, also joined the conversation.

It’s over.

Incredibly proud of this history making moment! 🇺🇸#BidenHarris2020

President-Elect ⁦@JoeBiden⁩

Vice President-Elect ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩



A son of Scranton & a daughter of immigrants will lead our country and together we’ll build a future for our families. pic.twitter.com/rNbUOcw11i — Steve Benjamin (@SteveBenjaminSC) November 7, 2020

Viola Davis also tweeted after the win, adding that the next fight was the Senate.

Woooooohooooo!!!!!! PHILLY!!!!! AMERICA!!!!!! BLACK FOLK!!!! BLACK PEOPLE!!!!!!!! GOD BLESS YOU!!!!!!! 💛💛💛🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 Now....let’s fight for that Senate!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/MAxsrFDcRp — Viola Davis (@violadavis) November 7, 2020

University of South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley responded to the win in a series of tweets.

We trusted God! Now the door to the church is open! — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) November 7, 2020

Stand strong my good people.....there will be some that really can’t help themselves. — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) November 7, 2020

Leaders have also responded to the historic win of Kamala Harris, the first woman and person of color to be elected as Vice President.

Kamala Harris has made history as the first woman and first person of color to be elected Vice President of the United States.



Now more than ever, our country’s leadership is more reflective of our diverse and dynamic country.



Congratulations Madam Vice President-elect! — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) November 7, 2020

Columbia City Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine also congratulated the VP-elect.

Congratulations to our Madam Vice President- Elect Kamala Harris .



This is a victory for everyone, but extra special for black and brown girls everywhere. #WinWithBlackWomen #MVP #MadamVicePresident #KamalaDelivered https://t.co/el0cpA7hEl — Tameika Isaac Devine (@TIDEVINE) November 7, 2020

Other state leaders, however, are not responding in congratulations.

SC Rep. Joe Wilson, responded to the projected win with a call to continue counting.

The 2020 Presidential Election isn’t over until every legal ballot is counted. I have faith in our judicial system and look forward to seeing this election carried out in full. — Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) November 7, 2020