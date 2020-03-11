2020 South Carolina election results and live updates

South Carolina voters picked their choices for President, U.S. Senate, and dozens of other contests.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Polls are closing across South Carolina, and now the state will await the results of what many are calling one of the most consequential elections in history.

Voting officially ends at 7 p.m. We will have live coverage of the results in the video player above, as well as analysis. You can also get the latest results to all races here, and we’ll be posting updates below as they come in.

The chief races we’ll be watching are the US Presidential race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the U.S Senate race between Lindsey Graham and Jaime Harrison, the US House District 2 race between Joe Wilson and Adair Boroughs, and the US House District 1 contest between Joe Cunningham and Nancy Mace. Of course, there are many other races, including local races, which you can find at WLTX.com/elections. You’ll want to bookmark that address and refer back to it throughout the night.

Quick Explainer: How the votes will come in

As this year was an unusual one with COVID-19, a record number of absentee ballots were cast, in person and by mail. County election offices were allowed to begin counting absentee by mail paper ballots at 7 a.m. on Election Day. The absentee in-person votes are all stored on flash drives, which can be read by computers within minutes.

While you’ve likely read about potential long delays, South Carolina Election Commission Chris Whitmire told News19 he believes almost all the vote will be counted by the end of the night. He said it’s possible there may be some absentee ballots that would need to be counted Wednesday morning, but that would be completed soon.

Latest Election Updates:

5:39 pm-less than an hour and half till polls close

All of us in Ward 20 are feeling so incredibly loved and appreciated by all of the public officials, community members & students that have come by to drop of treats & snacks for us. What a nice little perk for working at the polls today. #JoyToThePolls #ElectionDay — Aditi Srivastav PhD, MPH (@aditisrivastav) November 3, 2020

5:30 p.m-Hour and half until polls close

Your voice and your vote MATTER! Polling places close at 7 p.m.

Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote! pic.twitter.com/ePbLVgg2ma — Whitney Sullivan (@Sullivan_Speaks) November 3, 2020

5:24 p.m- Hour and half until polls close

More and more people are starting to show up at Polo Road Park but still no line. They’re expecting a surge of voters once everyone gets off work. So far over 360 people have voted at this location. #electionday @WLTX — Julia Kauffman (@JuliaKauffmanTV) November 3, 2020

4:58 p.m. - Two hours until polls close

After a lull of several hours with few voters, the precinct at Polo Road Park in Columbia is starting to see a final wave of voters. Still, it's not a lot. Only about 360 people had voted in person today at that location.

4:30 p.m. - First Time Voter

News19's Jenna Kurzyna talked with Monic Washington and her 19-year-old son who is a FIRST time voter! He says he felt empowered and was happy to have his voice heard today!