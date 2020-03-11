We asked voters why they went to the polls. Here's what you said...

What might be a record number of voters will have cast their ballots by the end of Election Day 2020. Some told us why it is important to get out and vote.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolinians may set a record in the number of votes cast in a general election on Nov. 3, 2020. According to the SC Election Commission's Fact Sheet, as of 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, 1.345 million absentee ballots had been mailed out and 1.3 million of those ballots had been returned. In 2016, only 517,000 absentee ballots were issued, 503,000 were returned.

WLTX asked people to share with us their reasons for voting this year. The responses here were pulled from our ZipWhip page. Text your comments and photo to (803) 776-9508.

"Good morning, I am concern about peace on Election Day. We live in a democracy and that should not be a concern. We all should love each other no matter who wins on all levels." Dr. Dingle

"My name is Ebony Damon I'm from Bishopville and I'm voting because I want to make a difference. "

"I think this is very important election" John Booker

"Good Morning, My name is Drusilla Moore, of Columbia SC, I voted for my striving grands and younger generation... it's time for positive change."

"I voted early so it can be a big change in this country Especially for our children's. We need a better president. A president that is going to care for the country which is Us. Thank you." Cristina Morel

"Hi. My name is Rose from Orangeburg. I have already voted 2 weeks ago. My ancestors died to give us this privilege. So everyone should vote to honor them."

"Great morning from Peytrienna Davis I have voted for a change, because the people in office now don't care about no one but themselves. So they must go and for that to happen we must vote vote vote!"

"I vote because it's how I help to repay the debt owed to my ancestors who fought and died for the right to vote and to be treated equitably." Emelda from Sumter

"I'm voting for a chance in this world!!" Darryl Keith Glover Jr

"I'm voting because... I want to preserve the dream of the America that I grew up in for this new generation." Robert Thomas

"My name is Kelly Evans and I am voting because I feel our nation needs a change!"

"I'm voting because, I want change for myself & the future young American coming behind Me." Lillian, Columbia

"I'm voting because this country is on the wrong track and desperately needs a course correction." Craig

"I voted because it's time for a change and I want my voice to be heard. I'm 53 and I've voted in every election since I was 18. But this year I decided to be a poll worker for the first time and I'm excited." Lisa from Bishopville.

"Good morning I'm voting because its time for a change we need a president senator that care for America people in general I've always voted." Linda Frederick

" I voted because we need to stop the fighting and bring both parties together for the good of the country." Sue, Columbia

"I am voting because this nation and our communities need a change and to recover from the damage of the last 4 years." Latasha from Columbia

"It is our right to vote. Very important vote. If you don't vote don't complain." Linda

"I'm voting today because the economy right now is in a mess I'm voting because my voice needs to be heard and no one can complain about anything that ever happens if they don't vote." Samara

"I have voted to have my VOICE heard, as well as help change our country into a unified, melting pot place respecting differences upon which this country was founded." Shirley

"I voted because we as Americans are exhausted, American has been on a rollercoaster for far to long. People has been suppressed oppressed and depressed. American was never great however, it can be made great with sound leadership. This Country is in need of exorcism, a new and fresh start. Which mean bringing all people together regardless of your race." Velerie

"I voted because we need a change. The current President has disrespected is office an most Americans. This country is divided and we need to come together and start being treated equally and not by the color of our skin."