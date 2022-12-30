Special election to be held to fill Columbia City Council District 4 seat

Councilman Joe Taylor Jr passed away suddenly on Dec. 29, leaving his seat on City of Columbia's Council open

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A special election will be held on March 28 in order to fill the vacancy on Columbia's City Council left by the death of Joe Taylor Jr.

Taylor's death was announced on December 29. He represented the city's District Four, an area that encompasses neighborhoods such as Cedar Terrace, Crosshill, Fort Jackson, Gregg Park, Hampton Hills, Heathwood, historic Trenholm-Buchanan, Lake Katherine, St. Marks Wood, Strathaven, Forest and Village Pond.

Taylor had run unopposed in the November 2021 election and had been sworn in to office in January 2022. The seat was not set to come up for election again until 2025.

Terry Graham, director at Richland County Elections Office, said filing for the city's District 4 seat will open at noon on Friday, Jan. 13, and close at noon on Friday, Jan. 23.

Persons who wish to vote in the special election must be registered to vote by February 27.