Steve Scalise announces bid for House Majority Leader

The current House Minority Whip laid out his agenda as Majority Leader if Republicans gain control of the House.

NEW ORLEANS — The Republican Party is now poised to flip the balance of power in the House of Representatives, wrestling away Democrat control of the chamber.

Tuesday, Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana was re-elected by an overwhelming margin.

He now has his sights set on the job of House Majority Leader.

“I really would look forward to doing the work of running the House floor is what the House leader does, and I have already been laying out that vision to my colleagues of what a republican house would look like,” Scalise told WWL-TV.

The majority leader schedules legislation to be considered on the House floor and organizes daily, weekly, and yearly legislative plans.

The job is just one step below the speaker who is in charge of the entire House.

UNO Political Science Professor Dr. Ed Chervenak says going from Republican Party Whip to majority leader would be a huge step up for Scalise.

“As the majority leader, he can coax a lot of his fellow republicans to vote for programs and the resources that he would like directed to Louisiana,” Chervenak said.

Governor John Bel Edwards, D-Louisiana said Scalise would be in a good spot to deliver for his home state.

“I just look back over my time as governor and the number of times, whether it was a flood or a hurricane or a pandemic, you name it, where we’re asking the federal government for assistance, you always work with your Congressional delegation to make that happen and if members of your delegation have those positions within Congress like majority leader for example, obviously that helps,” Edwards said.

Scalise’s expected rise in power was a topic of conversation at Café Café in Metairie.

“I think he has our area in foremost thought and I think he’s going to do very, very well, Jack Boudreaux said. “I think it can only mean good.”

“I’m just hoping whatever comes up, some of the main points, he can swing the vote and have more influence, just for something better, that’s all because you never know with politics,” Kay Miller said.

Scalise said Congress could vote on new leadership positions as early as next week.

He also backed House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, for House Speaker