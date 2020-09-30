Sumter opens 4 new absentee voting locations due to surge in requests

Absentee voting begins in Sumter Monday, Oct. 5 for the November 3 General Election.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County leaders said they’ve seen a record number of people hoping to vote absentee, leading them to open four new locations ahead of the November 3 General Election to help everyone cast their vote.

“We plan to open up our in-office absentee on Monday from 8:30 to 5:00 p.m. and we also have set up four additional satellite locations,” Sumter County Voter Registration and Elections Director Patricia Jefferson said.

The four satellite locations are:

Catchall Community Center – 2720 Peach Orchard Road, Dalzell, SC.

Pinewood Community Center – 130 Epperson Street, Pinewood, SC

North HOPE Center – 904 N. Main Street, Sumter, SC

Former Jones Nissan Building – 1260 Broad Street, Sumter, SC

Jefferson said they’ve also been getting an influx of calls and visitors who think they can come to vote this week, but she said that’s not the case.

In Sumter, in-person absentee voting will begin Monday at the Sumter County Courthouse, located at 141 N. Main Street, Sumter, SC from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The four satellite locations will open Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“Of course, the calls are coming in,” Jefferson said. “We want you to keep coming in. Every vote matters; every vote counts to us.”

There were also a number of people registering to vote Wednesday as that deadline nears.

The Sumter County Voter Registration and Elections Office is reminding those interested in registering for the general election of the following deadlines:

October 3 – Deadline to register to vote in person

October 4 – Deadline to register to vote online or by fax or email

October 5 – Deadline to register to vote by mail (must be postmarked by this date)

These dates also apply for change of address.

Those interested in voting absentee by mail are asked to make their request known to the office as soon as possible and may call 803-436-2310 or visit their office at the Sumter County Courthouse for more information.