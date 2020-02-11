More than a thousand Lexington voters show up to polls on last day of absentee voting

As we get closer to Election Day, more people are showing up to the polls. Lexington County expected to have around 1,800 voters on the last day of absentee voting.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — More than a thousand people showed up to the polls in Lexington on the last day of absentee voting.

Many voters wanted to cast their ballot before Election Day and the last day to do that was November 2nd.

With so many people voting absentee this year, it's broken the record for several counties and the state of South Carolina.

For the majority of the day in Lexington, the line was wrapped around the building.

Most people didn't mind the wait because they wanted to have their voice heard.

"Please come out and vote no matter how long the line is, how early you have to get up," said Shavonne Dorsey. "Every vote counts right now so please do that."

Here's a look at the line in Lexington as voters head to the polls for the last day of absentee voting. Some people tell me they waited three to fours to cast their ballot. Most say they didn't mind the wait because they wanted to have their voice heard @WLTX #StreetSquad19 pic.twitter.com/VVS8Cz0RUi — Nic Jones (@NicJonesReports) November 2, 2020

Dorsey decided to wait until Election Day to vote at her local precinct since the line was so long on Monday.

"They close at 5 pm so imagine if the line is around the building, they're probably going to be here a little after, but no matter if you have to wait four hours or if you have to get up first thing in the morning and be at your precinct, just get out and vote," explained Dorsey.

Mary Brack, the Lexington County Director of Registration and Elections, says part of the reason the line has been long is due to the record amount of people absentee voting this time around.

"We're busy today. There was a long line. I got here at 6:30 this morning and people had been in line since like 5 am," said Brack.

The director says as time has gone by, the number of people coming to vote has increased. Last Friday, 1,700 people voted at the Lexington County Department of Registration and Elections.

As the day has gone on, the wait time went down to about an hour and a half.

"Saturday, we closed at one. We didn't finish our line until 4:15," said Brack.

On the last day of absentee voting, Brack said they're expecting close to 1,800 or 1,900 voters.

Officials are not sure what to expect when it comes to the amount of voters they may see on Election Day.

"All the precincts are open. I know everybody still needs to bring their photo ID, bring their patience, go to your precinct," explained Brack. "No one can come (to the County of Lexington Auxiliary Administration Building) to vote (on Election Day) expect problems like address problems, stuff like that."

On Sunday, poll workers were able to open the outside envelopes for mail in absentee voting. On the morning of Election Day, they will be able to open the ballot here-in envelops and will start counting those ballots after 9 am.

Around 33,000 ballots have been sent by mail in Lexington County. This broke the previous 2016 election record.

Brack wants to remind folks they'll have COVID-19 safety protocols in place at each precinct.