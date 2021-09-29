Plan to vote on Nov. 2? Make sure you're registered by Oct. 3

If you plan to vote on November 2, you must register to vote by Sunday, October 3.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With over 200 local elections being held in South Carolina on Municipal Election Day, now is the time to make sure you are registered to vote.

If you plan to vote on November 2, you must register to vote by Sunday, October 3.

Anyone not currently registered to vote in their county of residence must register by the deadline, including those in the following categories:

Anyone not registered who will be 18-years-old on or before November 2, 2021.

Any voter who has moved to a new county and has not registered there.

Anyone who has moved from another state and has not yet registered in South Carolina.

HOW TO REGISTER:

Register online at scVOTES.gov before midnight on Sunday, October 3rd. This requires a SC Driver’s License or DMV ID Card.



Download a voter registration form from scVOTES.gov. Complete and return the form to your county voter registration office: By fax or email attachment before midnight on Sunday, October 3rd OR

By mail (must be postmarked by Monday, October 4th). Register in person at your county voter registration office. Most offices will close at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 1st for in-office registrations. Check locally for specific hours.

Not registered to vote yet? Head to scVOTES.gov to register online in just a few minutes. Posted by South Carolina Votes on Thursday, July 8, 2021

ALREADY REGISTERED?

Take two minutes to double-check that your registration is current by visiting scVOTES.gov.

Recently move 📦 or change your name 💍? Update your voter registration information online at scVOTES.gov. Posted by South Carolina Votes on Sunday, August 29, 2021