Longtime Sen. Vincent Sheheen loses seat to Penrey Gustafson

CAMDEN, S.C. — South Carolina State Sen. Vincent Sheheen, who twice served as the Democratic party's standard bearer in the governor's race, has lost his bid for reelection.

The Kershaw County Democrat was defeated in the District 27 race by Republican Penry Gustafson. Gustafson edged Sheheen out by 876 votes, and 51-49 by percentage points.

District 27 includes Kershaw, Chesterfield, and Lancaster Counties. Sheheen narrowly won Kershaw and Chesterfield Counties, but Gustafson had a sizeable edge in Lancaster County which tipped the race.

Sheheen has held the seat since 2004. He previously served three years in the South Carolina House of Representatives.

Sheheen was the Democratic nominee for governor in both 2010 and 2014, losing to Nikki Haley both times.

Gustafson's campaign website describes her as a caring conservative who wants to champion small businesses, have better schools, and to defend gun rights and oppose abortion. She's a community leader who previously worked in sales at a large business. She currently is on the board of directors of Food for the Soul, a faith-based Christian mission in Kershaw County.

Sheheen issued a statement on Twitter saying in part, 'Thank you to all my friends who have called and sent texts, but please do not feel bad for me," he wrote. "So please, if you want to worry, worry about your state and community. But do not worry about me. [My wife] and I will be enjoying more sunsets together at the lake!"

