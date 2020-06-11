Interactive maps | Who is winning in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona?

Five battleground states hang in the balance for the U.S. presidency as the nation waits for votes to be counted.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The fate of the U.S. presidency lies in the hands of North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona. Votes are still being tabulated in those five battleground states, many of them absentee ballots that were sent on or before Election Day.

CBS News has not called a winner in any of those states, because the numbers are just too close. As of this report, CBS News puts President Trump at 213 electoral votes, and former Vice President Joe Biden at 253.

The Associated Press, however, projected former Vice President Joe Biden as the winner of Arizona (11 electoral votes) on Election Night. The AP currently projects Trump with 214 and Biden with 264, meaning Nevada (6 electoral votes) could put him right at the 270 electoral votes needed to win the race.

Here's a look at the current vote counts in these battleground states and the electoral votes at stake.

NORTH CAROLINA (15 electoral votes)

PENNSYLVANIA (20 electoral votes)

GEORGIA (16 electoral votes)

NEVADA (6 electoral votes)