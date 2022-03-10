Have you registered? Deadline to register to vote in South Carolina is Oct. 8

You must register to vote 30 days before the election in order to cast a ballot.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The midterm elections are fast approaching. November 8 is only a few weeks away.

The South Carolina Elections Commission and WLTX wants you to know if you plan on casting a ballot in the Nov. 8 election, you must be properly registered to vote.

Before you do anything else -- make sure information about your latest residence address is up to date with the Department of Motor Vehicles. Once your address is correct, you can register:

Online at scvotes.gov

by mail, email or fax by downloading a voter registration form, completing it and returning it to your county board of registration. Forms mailed in must be postmarked by the US Postal Service on or before Oct. 8.

in person at your county board of voter registration. You can find the local address at scvotes.gov

If registering to vote by mail or in person, provide a copy of one of the following items with your voter registration form:

Any current, valid Photo ID; or

A utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or government document showing your name and address in your county.

To be eligible to register in South Carolina you MUST:

be a United States citizen

be at least eighteen years old on or before the next election

be a resident of South Carolina in the county and precinct in which you are registering

not be under a court order declaring you mentally incompetent

not be confined in any public prison resulting from a conviction of a crime

have never been convicted of a felony or offense against the election laws OR if previously convicted, have served the entire sentence, including probation or parole, or have received a pardon for the conviction.

You can always check on the status of your voter information -- where to vote, what precinct and district you are registered in -- and get a sample ballot at scvotes.org

On November 8, South Carolinians will vote for statewide offices, including:

governor and lieutenant governor

secretary of state

state treasurer

attorney general

state superintendent of education

commissioner of agriculture

and various US House and Senate races

The early voting period begins Monday, October 24 – Saturday, November 5 (closed Sunday, October 30). Designated locations within all counties will be open for early voting between the hours of 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.