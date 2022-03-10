Have you registered? Deadline to register to vote in South Carolina is Oct. 8

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The midterm elections are fast approaching. November 8 is only a few weeks away.
The South Carolina Elections Commission and WLTX wants you to know if you plan on casting a ballot in the Nov. 8 election, you must be properly registered to vote.
Before you do anything else -- make sure information about your latest residence address is up to date with the Department of Motor Vehicles. Once your address is correct, you can register:
- Online at scvotes.gov
- by mail, email or fax by downloading a voter registration form, completing it and returning it to your county board of registration. Forms mailed in must be postmarked by the US Postal Service on or before Oct. 8.
- in person at your county board of voter registration. You can find the local address at scvotes.gov
If registering to vote by mail or in person, provide a copy of one of the following items with your voter registration form:
- Any current, valid Photo ID; or
- A utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or government document showing your name and address in your county.
To be eligible to register in South Carolina you MUST:
- be a United States citizen
- be at least eighteen years old on or before the next election
- be a resident of South Carolina in the county and precinct in which you are registering
- not be under a court order declaring you mentally incompetent
- not be confined in any public prison resulting from a conviction of a crime
- have never been convicted of a felony or offense against the election laws OR if previously convicted, have served the entire sentence, including probation or parole, or have received a pardon for the conviction.
You can always check on the status of your voter information -- where to vote, what precinct and district you are registered in -- and get a sample ballot at scvotes.org
On November 8, South Carolinians will vote for statewide offices, including:
- governor and lieutenant governor
- secretary of state
- state treasurer
- attorney general
- state superintendent of education
- commissioner of agriculture
- and various US House and Senate races
The early voting period begins Monday, October 24 – Saturday, November 5 (closed Sunday, October 30). Designated locations within all counties will be open for early voting between the hours of 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Find your early voting location at scvotes.gov