Voters experienced long lines at Midlands satellite locations

The Richland County Director of Voter Registration and Elections said they did not expect voter turnout to be so high, so early.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday, several absentee satellite locations opened in the Midlands for people to vote.

Several viewers called News 19 saying they experienced issues at multiple locations in Richland County.

"This is new for a lot of us, so we have to give everybody a chance to get the hang of it," Deanne Jolly a pole worker said. "It's new and it takes time."

Jolly works at North Springs Park Community Center off Clemson Road and said it has been a bumpy start as voters lined the building to vote in-person absentee at this location.

"It was a little hectic getting everything set up with new people, but right now it's more organized," Jolly said.

Several voters at that location said they waited more than three hours to have their voices heard.

"They have one machine and it's not organized, they take the first car that comes up instead of taking them in order," one voter said.

Many voters said it was worth waiting for.

"We were in line from 8 to 11, once they opened and got started then the line started moving really, really good, but it was a very long line when we got here," a voter said. "The line was all the way from the door all the way around, but once they got going it was quick."

Alexandria Stephens, the Richland County Director of Voter Registration and Elections, said they did not expect voter turnout to be so high, so early.

"For the voters that came out this morning, again we had to work through the system we ask that, we apologize, and we ask that you bare with us as we work on improving this process," Stephens said. "For the voters who are to come, I will say there will be lines, but our goal is to get voters in and out."