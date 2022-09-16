When and where to watch debates for top South Carolina races

SCETV announced on Friday that dates had been set for candidates in the governor's, lieutenant governor's, and state school superintendent's races.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Educational Television Commission (SCETV) has released the schedule for upcoming debates between candidates in three heavily-watched state races.

The first of the three will be held on Oct. 11 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will include lieutenant governor candidate and incumbent Pamela Evette and democratic candidate Tally Parham Casey.

The next will happen on Oct. 26 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will include current Governor Henry McMaster and challenger Joe Cunningham.

The final debate will be held on Nov. 2 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the state superintendent race with republican candidate Ellen Weaver and democratic candidate Lisa Ellis.

The debates will be moderated by SCETV's Gavin Jackson with The Post and Courier politics editor Schuyler Kropf joining on Oct. 11 and State House reporter Seanna Adcox on Nov. 2.