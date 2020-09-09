Jonnieka Farr and Jessica Mackey will face off against each other on September 22.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The winner of the race of for the District 9 seat on Richland County council seat will be determined in a runoff later this month.

Unofficial results of Tuesday's special election show that Jonnieka Farr and Jessica Mackey will be in a runoff for the seat.

Both women got more than 30% of the vote, but not a majority.

The runoff will take place on September 22.

Richland County held the special election on Tuesday, September 8 for the District 9 seat on county council.

The seat became open when Council Member Calvin "Chip" Jackson passed away on Friday, August 7th.