Runoff set for District 9 seat on Richland County council

Jonnieka Farr and Jessica Mackey will face off against each other on September 22.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The winner of the race of for the District 9 seat on Richland County council seat will be determined in a runoff later this month. 

Unofficial results of Tuesday's special election show that Jonnieka Farr and Jessica Mackey will be in a runoff for the seat.   

Both women got more than 30% of the vote, but not a majority. 

The runoff will take place on September 22.

Richland County held the special election on Tuesday, September 8 for the District 9 seat on county council. 

The seat became open when Council Member Calvin "Chip" Jackson passed away on Friday, August 7th.

District 9 is the region in northeast Richland County that borders Kershaw County.  

