Witness signature not required on absentee ballots in SC once again

With the rules changing over and over again, the South Carolina Election Commission recommends submitting ballots with a witness signature to be extra safe.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Absentee voting rules have changed once again in South Carolina. The latest court ruling says ballots will not need a witness signature for the General Election.

"I was completely terrified that they were not going to count my vote," absentee voter Brittany Risher said.

Like many South Carolina absentee voters, Risher is confused by the back and forth on whether a witness signature is required on ballots or not.

Risher said she mailed her completed ballot to the Lexington County Election office last week without a witness signature. The requirement of a witness signature was struck down by a US District Court judge on September 19th.

But the day after Risher mailed her ballot, the requirement was reinstated by three judges on the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.

ABSENTEE VOTING UPDATE: According to @scvotes, the witness signature on ballots is once again NOT required for the General Election... this is subject to change. All the back and forth has SC voters confused, I'll break it down for you at 11 tonight on @WLTX — Julia Kauffman (@JuliaKauffmanTV) September 28, 2020

Risher said she was worried her ballot would be invalid without a signature. Then on Friday, the same court overturned that ruling, allowing absentee voters to cast their ballots without a witness signature once again.

In their latest decision, the court said reinstating the witness requirement, “represents a stark interference with South Carolina’s electoral process right in the middle of election season.”

With the rules changing over and over again, the South Carolina Election Commission recommends submitting ballots with a witness signature to be extra safe.

"I don’t think it’s fair to the voters to have to endure all the flip flopping when all we’re trying to do is have our voices heard," Risher said. "It can be a tool for voter suppression, I just think it’s bad all around. No matter who you’re voting for, you deserve to have a clear answer on how to make your voice heard and for your vote to count, because that’s your right as an American citizen."

Risher said when she called the Lexington County Election Office about her problem, they assured her that her ballot will count.

Currently absentee voters in South Carolina do not need a witness signature on their ballots. However, the SEC says that ruling could technically change again since the court case is ongoing. So, election officials say go ahead and get a witness signature if possible.

All South Carolina voters can vote absentee in the General Election due to COVID-19.

The deadline to apply for an absentee-by-mail ballot is October 24.

Absentee voting in-person begins October 5.