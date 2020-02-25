Seven Democratic candidates for president have qualified for Tuesday's debate in Charleston, South Carolina.

Saturday's primary is the first in the South, and the last one before voters in 16 states and territories go to the polls on Super Tuesday, March 3.

CBS News is co-hosting the debate with the Congressional Black Caucus Institute. The moderators are Norah O'Donnell, CBS Evening Anchor, Gayle King, CBS This Morning co-host, with additional questions asked by Margaret Brennan, Face the Nation moderator, Major Garrett, chief Washington correspondent and Bill Whitaker, 60 Minutes correspondent.

CBS News and CBSN will air post-debate live coverage hosted by anchor Elaine Quijano and political corespondent Ed O'Keefe beginning at 10:15 pm.

HOW TO WATCH: Tuesday, February 25, 8-10:15 pm

On air: The debate will air on all CBS stations, including WLTX, and BET.

Online: You will be able to watch it live on WLTX.com, and it will be live-streamed on Twitter.

Streaming: It can be streamed on CBSN via the video player above or across a number of devices, including Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV, and on CBS ALL Access.

CANDIDATES: Under party rules, candidates can participate if they have won at least one pledged delegate after the first three contests or if they attract a certain level of support in the polls.

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Former NY City Mayor Mike Bloomberg

Former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders

Billionaire investor Tom Steyer

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren

