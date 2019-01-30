NEW YORK — Former South Carolina Congressman Trey Gowdy has joined Fox News as a contributor.

The network confirmed in a statement Wednesday that Gowdy will offer political and legal analysis on both Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network. He'll appear both day and nights as needed.

Gowdy, a Republican, represented South Carolina's Fourth Congressional District (which includes the cities of Greenville and Spartanburg) from 2011 until earlier this month. He didn't seek re-election last November because he said he became frustrated with the way Washington works.

"If I enjoyed politics, I wouldn't be leaving," Gowdy, told the Greenville News earlier this month.

Several weeks ago, he announced he was joining prominent South Carolina law firm Nelson, Mullins, Riley & Scarborough. His specialty with the firm is internal and government investigations and corporate compliance as part of the White Collar Defense and Government Investigations team.

Gowdy became well known for his role in the House Select Committee that investigated the 2012 terror attack on the U.S. embassy in Benghazi, Libya.

Prior to politics, Gowdy was a federal prosecutor. He later became the Seventh Circuit Solicitor, prosecuting criminal cases at the local level in the Upstate of South Carolina.

Gowdy got his undergraduate degree at Baylor University and his law degree at the University of South Carolina.