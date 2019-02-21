CHARLESTON, S.C. — South Carolina's two Democratic Congressmen announced legislation to extend potential wait times for gun back ground checks.

Rep. Jim Clyburn and Rep. Joe Cunningham announced the bill at Mother Emanuel AME Church. They say it will close the so called Charleston Loop hole. Current laws allow a gun sale to proceed if a background check is not completed within three days. Clyburn and Cunningham's legislation suggests that if a background check is not completed during an initial 10 business day period, a purchaser may request an expedited review to jolt the FBI to complete its investigation. If the background check is not resolved after the additional 10 business days, the person may purchase the gun.

The two Congressmen say the changes would allow law enforcement more time and would prevent tragedies like the shooting deaths of nine church goers at Mother Emanuel in 2015.