COLUMBIA, S.C. — A bill banning almost all abortions in South Carolina is heading to the Senate floor for a 2020 election year fight.

The Senate Medical Affairs Committee voted 9-6 to approve the "Fetal Heartbeat Protection from Abortion Act" on Tuesday. It would outlaw abortions after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, usually about six weeks after conception.

The vote came after the committee restored exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. The other exception is when the mother's life is in danger.

Some more moderate Republicans worried the bill had no chance to pass without the exceptions.

The Senate debated a similar ban in 2018, but Republicans couldn't get a two-thirds vote needed to get over a procedural hurdle. Democrats have added a seat since then.

The bill has allowed for abortions when the mother's life is in danger. It passed the House with additional exceptions for rape and incest. Conservative Republican Sen. Richard Cash removed the rape and incest exceptions in September. But three Republicans, including Senate President Harvey Peeler, did not go along at Tuesday's meeting.

More than a half-dozen states have passed similar bans, and Alabama has approved a ban on all abortions. The laws are all tied up in courts.