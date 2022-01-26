Newcomer wins GOP primary in special election for Leatherman's seat

Florence car dealer Mike Reichenbach to face off against Democrat Suzanne La Rochelle in March

FLORENCE, S.C. — A political newcomer who owns car dealerships beat a member of the South Carolina House to win the Republican nomination for a state Senate seat left open when Sen. Hugh Leatherman died.

Mike Reichenbach received 53% of the vote in Tuesday’s primary, while Rep. Jay Jordan received 47%. Reichenbach will face Democrat and social worker Suzanne La Rochelle in the special election for the seat which covers much of Florence County and part of Darlington County on March 29.