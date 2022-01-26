Newcomer wins GOP primary in special election for Leatherman's seat

FLORENCE, S.C. — A political newcomer who owns car dealerships beat a member of the South Carolina House to win the Republican nomination for a state Senate seat left open when Sen. Hugh Leatherman died.
Mike Reichenbach received 53% of the vote in Tuesday’s primary, while Rep. Jay Jordan received 47%. Reichenbach will face Democrat and social worker Suzanne La Rochelle in the special election for the seat which covers much of Florence County and part of Darlington County on March 29.
Donald Trump won the district by 18 percentage points in the 2020 presidential election. If elected, Reichenbach would be the only Black Republican senator in the General Assembly.