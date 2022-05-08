Rep. Val Demings breezes through Democratic primary on way to challenge Sen. Marco Rubio in Florida

The two candidates face off in the Nov. 8 general election.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Val Demings is the Democratic candidate going against incumbent Marco Rubio in the race for one of Florida’s two U.S. Senate seats, unofficial results show.

The 65-year-old grew up in Jacksonville and has had a long career in public service. Demings worked as a social worker before graduating from the police academy and working for 27 years in the police department. Demings commanded the Special Operations division and handled high profile tasks like coordinating the response of the airport division on Sept. 11, 2001, according to her campaign website.

Following Tuesday's victory, Demings said in tweet, "now it’s time for us to #RetireRubio."

We did it, Florida! We won the primary, now it’s time for us to #RetireRubio – watch my speech live now: https://t.co/EAZK2T5Rro #RunningtoWin — Val Demings (@valdemings) August 23, 2022

She broke numerous glass ceilings throughout her career and made history by becoming Orlando’s first female Chief of Police.

In 2016, Demings was elected to serve Florida’s 10th District in U.S. Congress. In 2020, she became the first woman and one of the first Black Americans to prosecute a presidential impeachment before the U.S. Senate.

Currently, she sits on the Judiciary Committee and the Committee on Homeland Security.

Demings has been vocal about supporting a woman’s right to an abortion, wanting to reduce gun violence and curb crime. She’s received support and endorsements from the Service Employees International Union as well as from Foreign Policy for America.

Where does Val Demings stand on the issues?

Jobs and the economy

Demings says she works to ensure everyone who works hard can find a job that “does more than just pay the bills.” During her time in Congress, she’s worked across the aisle with both Democrats and Republicans to deliver relief funding during the pandemic for Florida’s small businesses, according to her campaign site.

She also championed a bipartisan infrastructure bill that will create thousands of new jobs in Florida, her site reads.

Health care

Demings wants every American to have access to high-quality, affordable health care. She plans to fight to lower the cost of prescription drugs and stand up for the protection of people with pre-existing conditions, such as diabetes. She is a strong proponent of the COVID-19 vaccine, which she sees as the “single best tool we have to keep each other healthy, and to keep our economy and schools open,” according to her campaign site.

She’s also a supporter of women’s access to safe, legal abortion without restrictions.

Housing

Demings recognizes that housing in Florida has become too expensive and that many Floridians are struggling to pay their rent or mortgage. She’s worked to cut middle-class taxes and fought for increased funding for affordable housing in the federal budget, according to her campaign site.

In the U.S. Senate, she says she'll work to address the unaffordability of housing in Florida.

Environment

Florida’s environment is crucial to the state’s tourist-based economy, Demings believes, according to her site. She opposes offshore drilling off Florida coasts and has delivered funding to combat the toxic algae that impacts the state’s shores and waterways.

She also supports the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which will fund billions of dollars of climate change-resistant infrastructure in Florida.

Public safety

Demings’ lengthy law enforcement background means that she is a strong advocate of law enforcement. During her time as Orlando Police Chief, she oversaw a 40% drop in violent crime. In Congress, she’s fought to increase funding for law enforcement officers so Florida cities have the resources to hire more officers. Demings has maintained she does not support defunding the police despite criticisms by Rubio.

The representative voted on June 2 to pass the Protecting Our Kids Act, which is a package of bills meant to save lives, close loopholes in the U.S.’ gun laws, prevent mass shootings and protect law enforcement officers and the public.

“I carried a gun for 27 years as a law enforcement officer,” Demings said in a news release. “I’m a gun owner today. Getting guns out of the hands of dangerous people will protect our children. Gun violence is not inevitable. The shootings that take the lives of our children every day are a policy choice, one that we can change.”

National security

As a member of Congress’ Intelligence Committee and Homeland Security Committee, Demings says she believes national security is paramount — strong national security starts with the “smart use of American power overseas,” her campaign site reads.