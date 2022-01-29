Former President Trump suggests pardons for Jan. 6 Capitol riot participants if reelected

Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Conroe, Texas, Saturday night as part of his Save America Tour.

CONROE, Texas — Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Conroe Saturday night as part of his Save America Tour.

Gov. Greg Abbott was there and spoke about the work he’s done on the border wall.

Then former President Trump, in his speech, criticized President Biden on his handling of the troop pullout in Afghanistan and the current situation in Ukraine

Trump also talked about the people who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

"If I run and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6 fairly," said Trump. "We will treat them fairly. And if it requires pardons we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly."