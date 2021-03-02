GOP targets Rep. Ilhan Omar after push to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from committees

A number of House Republicans say comments that Rep. Omar made in 2019 are anti-Semitic, and warrant removing her from committee posts.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — House Republicans appear to be targeting Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar in response to a push by their Democratic colleagues to remove controversial GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments.

Democratic House members could vote as early as Thursday on House Resolution 72, a measure that would remove Greene from her posts on both the Budget, and Education and Labor committees.

Measure 72 is a response by Democrats to Greene's allegedly false and incendiary statements and interactions on social media and in video clips on a range of topics - from calling school shootings "false flags" (staged events), to spreading misinformation about the 2020 election. A video also recently surfaced showing Greene following and harassing Stoneman Douglas High shooting survivor David Hogg.

Before the full House can vote on the resolution, it will be considered during a Rules Committee hearing on Wednesday.

Following the Democrats' action against Greene, Fox News reported several House Republicans want to attach a measure to Resolution 72 calling for Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar to be removed from her committee assignments "in light of conduct she has exhibited."

Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs acknowledged his support of the effort against Omar in a tweet on Wednesday, claiming Omar has made anti-Semitic comments in the past that are grounds for dismissal.

Omar became a flashpoint after she suggested in March of 2019 that supporters of Israel are pushing U.S. lawmakers to take a pledge of "allegiance to a foreign country."

Omar released a statement on Wednesday denouncing efforts to tie her to the Greene controversy.

“Let’s be clear: this is a desperate smear rooted in racism, misogyny, and Islamophobia. Marjorie Taylor Greene has incited violence against her fellow Members of Congress, repeatedly singling out prominent women of color. She actively encouraged the insurrection on the Capitol that threatened my life and the life of every Member of Congress, and resulted in multiple deaths. She ran a campaign ad holding an assault rifle next to my face. She came to the Capitol demanding that me and Rep. Tlaib swear in on the Christian bible instead of the Quran," Omar said in a statement. “The House Republican Caucus, instead of holding her accountable, is now fanning the flames. Republicans will do anything to distract from the fact that they have not only allowed but elevated members of their own caucus who encourage violence. It’s time to stop whitewashing the actions of the violent conspiracy theorists, who pose a direct and immediate threat to their fellow Members of Congress and our most fundamental democratic processes.”