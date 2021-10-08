Gov. Newsom signs bill protecting the rights of people to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed SB 742 which aims to protect the rights of people to safely receive vaccinations without concern for intimidation or physical obstruction.

SB 742, which was authored by Sen. Dr. Richard Pan of Sacramento, will protect the rights of people to safely receive vaccinations without concern for intimidation or physical obstruction from anti-vaccine protestors.

"Specifically, under SB 742, a person would not be permitted to physically obstruct or intimidate at a vaccine clinic and all individuals who engage in pickets at a vaccine clinic would need to stay at a designated distance from the clinic," a press release about the bill reads.

The bill also looks to preserve protests' constitutional right to assembly.

“Thank you, Governor Newsom, for protecting everyday Californians who made the decision to protect themselves and their families by getting the vaccine from harassment and violence by anti-vaccine extremists,” said Pan in a statement. “Health care workers administering vaccines and saving lives need local officials to have SB742 to keep them and their patients safe from extremists who obstruct and threaten people with violence and loss of privacy for participating in COVID-19 vaccination clinics.”

SB 742 makes it clear that violations of the law are punishable by a fine of up to $1,000, imprisonment of up to 6 months, or both.

To read more about SB 742 and to read the full press release from Pan's office, click here.