COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has called an afternoon press conference with representatives from law enforcement agencies statewide to discuss the aftermath of protests meant to remember the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, a Black man, died as a result of an incident with Minneapolis police on May 25, 2020. The police officer that knelt on Floyd's neck for over 8 minutes has been arrested and charged with murder.

Nationwide protests were held Saturday, May 30.

In South Carolina, large protests were held in Columbia, Greenville and Charleston. The marches in Columbia and Charleston started out peacefully and then descended into chaos.

