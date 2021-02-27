Gov. McMaster leads governor opposition to fund allocation in new stimulus package

Gov. McMaster is leading the effort that includes 21 other governors from around the nation. They are calling the allocation to states "biased."

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, along with 21 other governors from across the country, has released a statement opposing the allocation of funds to states in President Biden's stimulus bill.

The bill was passed in the House Saturday.

The new proposal allocated federal aid for states based on unemployment numbers rather than population, something that the governors in opposition believe is unfair.

The bill "punishes states that took a measured approach to the pandemic and entered the crisis with healthy state budgets and strong economies," according to the statement released by the governor's office.

In a tweet Saturday morning, McMaster wrote, "A state’s ability to keep businesses open and people employed should not be a penalizing factor when distributing funds."

Gov. McMaster, along with the other 21 governors included in the effort, are asking that the federal aid be distributed based on population.

Governors who joined the statement include Kay Ivey (R-AL), Mike Dunleavy (R-AK), Doug Ducey (R-AZ), Ron DeSantis (R-FL), Brian Kemp (R-GA), Brad Little (R-ID), Eric Holcomb (R-IN), Kim Reynolds (R-IA), Laura Kelly (D-KS), Tate Reeves (R-MS), Mike Parson (R-MO), Greg Gianforte (R-MT), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), Chris Sununu (R-NH), Doug Burgum (R-ND), Mike DeWine (R-OH), Kevin Stitt (R-OK), Henry McMaster (R-SC), Kristi Noem (R-SD), Bill Lee (R-TN), Spencer Cox (R-UT) and Mark Gordon (R-WY).