Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley says in an interview that a man who gunned down nine worshipers at an African American church in 2015 ‘hijacked’ the ideals some connected to the Confederate battle flag.

Haley told conservative political commentator and Blaze TV host Glenn Beck that the flag had meant “service, and sacrifice and heritage” to some in South Carolina.

An interview excerpt on social media drew criticism from many who said the flag represents treason and racial hatred. As governor, Haley openly backed removal of the flag from the the South Carolina Statehouse following the murders in Charleston.

In the interview she said:

"We don't have hateful people in South Carolina. There's always this small minority that's always going to be there, but people saw that as service, and sacrifice, and heritage, but once he did that there was no way to overcome it. The national media came in, in droves. They wanted to define what happened. They wanted to make this about racism. They wanted to make it about gun control. They wanted to make it about the death penalty. I really pushed off the national media and said there will be a time and place when we talk about this, but it is not now."

Her comments received backlash on twitter. Senator Marlon Kimpson, who represents Charleston, said "I find these comments ignorant of history & the facts."

Haley responded to some of the criticism via her twitter. She explained that 2015 was a very painful time for South Carolina and that she stands by her decision to remove the Confederate Flag.