Harris Teeter removing 'controversial' koozies from all stores

Former North Carolina Rep. Christy Clark called on Harris Teeter to remove the koozies, saying she was "disappointed" to see them in a North Carolina store.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Harris Teeter said it is removing some controversial koozies from its grocery stores after a North Carolina congressional candidate shared her disappointment with the chain.

Christy Clark, a former North Carolina representative who is seeking office in House District 98, called on Harris Teeter and its parent company, Kroger, to remove the koozies, which support gun ownership.

".@HarrisTeeter @kroger I am disappointed these coozies are being sold in an NC store," Clark tweeted. "110 Americans die every day from gun violence and most recently children, educators, health care providers, and family members were killed in mass shootings. Please remove them."

One of the koozies showed a bald eagle clutching a rifle in its talons with an American flag in the background. It had the text, "Give me liberty or give me death" on it. The other featured a graphic of Thomas Jefferson holding a rifle and a scroll with the Second Amendment on it.

Harris Teeter responded on Twitter, saying it put a recall in place to remove the products from all stores.

"As soon as these items were brought to our attention we put a recall request in place and these items are being removed from all store locations," Harris Teeter said in a statement. "We appreciate your concern."

House District 98 represents northwest Mecklenburg County and includes the towns of Cornelius and Davidson. It also represents areas on both sides of Interstate 77 north of Huntersville to the Iredell and Lincoln county lines.

