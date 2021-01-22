x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Politics

Jaime Harrison elected chair of Democratic National Committee

Harrison had already been anointed by Biden, a continuance of the tradition of sitting presidents choosing their own party’s chair.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Democratic National Committee has formally elected Jaime Harrison of South Carolina as chair, signifying an early alignment between President Joe Biden and state party leaders around the country. 

The party’s post-inauguration meeting Thursday took place virtually, reflecting continued concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 

RELATED: Jaime Harrison to lead Democratic National Party

The former chair of South Carolina’s Democrats has proved his mettle as a fundraising powerhouse in his 2020 challenge to Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. 

RELATED: Jaime Harrison raises record-shattering $57 million in Senate race vs. Lindsey Graham

Harrison already had been anointed by Biden, a continuance of the tradition of sitting presidents choosing their own party’s chair. 

Related Articles