LIVE: South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster inaugural ceremony

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will be sworn in for a potentially historic new term in office during an inauguration ceremony at the State House Wednesday.

The 98th South Carolina Inaugural ceremony is set to begin at 11 a.m. on the steps of the South Carolina capitol building. McMaster will take the oath of office along with Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette and the other statewide constitutional officers.

WLTX will have live coverage throughout the day of the proceedings, beginning with a prayer service at 9 a.m. and then the inaugural itself. We’ll be streaming on our website, WLTX news app, our WLTX+ app on Roku and Fire, and YouTube. We’ll also be live on-air once the inauguration at the State House begins.

9:00 AM – McMaster's day began with a prayer service at First Presbyterian Church on Marion Street in downtown Columbia. The event lasted just under one hour.

11:00 AM – Swearing-In Ceremony, South Side of South Carolina State House

2:00 PM – McMaster family Open House – Governor’s Mansion at 800 Richland Street in Columbia

7:30 PM – Inaugural Ball at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center

McMaster won this latest term in office with a 17 percentage-point victory over Democrat Joe Cunningham in last November’s general election.

This is McMaster’s second swearing in ceremony, although his term in office predates his first inaugural. McMaster was the state’s lieutenant governor in early 2017 when then Gov. Nikki Haley was picked to join the Trump Administration as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. That caused McMaster to ascend to the governor’s mansion to take her place.

In 2018, he ran for reelection and defeated Democrat James Smith.

This time around, McMaster could make history with his term. If he wins and serves out all four years, he’d be the longest serving governor in state history at 10 years. The state constitution limits governors to two elected four-year terms. But because he completed Haley’s unexpired term first, he has the ability to go beyond that limit.

McMaster has been a longtime fixture in Republican politics. As governor, he’s tried to position himself as leader focused on job creation. During the Trump Administration, he made sure voters knew he was in lockstep with Donald Trump on key issues; since Joe Biden’s occupied the presidency, he’s opposed the White House on numerous issues, including immigration and COVID policy.