Gov. Henry McMaster vetoes $1.5M in state budget

McMaster called it one of the “most transparent and accountable budget in modern times.”

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has vetoed $1.5 million in projects from the nearly $14 billion state budget.

It's a sharp decrease from last year when he vetoed 73 projects, totaling more than $50 million. In 2021, he vetoed $150 million.

McMaster credited the legislature for passing "the most transparent and accountable budget in modern times."

“We have communicated, collaborated and cooperated with the legislative leadership. And it has been unprecedented,” McMaster said Tuesday. “I’m not sure there has been a time in recent history where a governor’s staff has been so immersed in the budget process.”

The spending plan got final approval last week after weeks of negotiations.

McMaster's line-item vetoes include earmarks he said lacked details or were redundant.

“I once again asked the General Assembly to create a public, merit-based competitive grants process for these types of appropriations especially as it relates to nongovernmental organizations," said McMaster.

The Governor highlighted budget wins, including pay raises for state employees, teachers, and law enforcement. He also touted income tax cuts, workforce scholarships and tuition freezes at state colleges and universities.

With the extra boost in funding to higher education, McMaster said he wants more accountability. He said next year, every college and university will be expected to provide plants to reduce tuition and fees.

Democratic Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter said she wished technical colleges and South Carolina State University got more money than they received.

SC State got $55 million out of the $200 million they requested for long overdue building upgrades.

Denmark Technical College ended up with $650,000 in additional one-time money, instead of $4.4 million.

“All of us should be embarrassed at how we failed to meet the needs of our HBCUs," said Cobb-Hunter.

Legislative leaders said they are waiting until January to come back and override any vetoes.