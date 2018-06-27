Columbia, SC (AP, WLTX) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has secured the Republican gubernatorial nomination for a first full term in office, after President Donald Trump publicly embraced him at a rally and followed up with a tweet encouraging voters.



McMaster defeated Greenville businessman John Warren in Tuesday's primary runoff.

McMaster became governor when Nikki Haley left the office in 2017 to join the Trump administration as U.N. ambassador. As lieutenant governor, McMaster was the first statewide elected official in the country to back Trump's candidacy.



The runoff pitting McMaster against Warren threatened to embarrass the White House if the governor fell short. Trump has a mixed track record when going all-in for candidates.

Warren, an Upstate businessman and former Marine, was seeking office for the first time. Just a few months ago, few people statewide had heard his name. But an aggressive and well-funded ad campaign allowed him to jump past other Republican rivals including Catherine Templeton, who'd held cabinet level positions in the state, and current Lt. Governor Kevin Bryant.



McMaster was unsuccessful in his previous bid for the governorship in 2010, losing a four-way GOP primary to Haley.

Both men beat out three other challengers to get to Tuesday's race. McMaster is a longtime figure in South Carolina politics, previously serving as State Republican Party Chairman, state attorney general, and lieutenant governor.

McMaster now faces Democrat James Smith. Smith easily won his primary against two other primaries two weeks ago.

