West Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- News 19 was asked questions from viewers about Governor Henry McMaster's rally Monday night at Airport High School. As always, we are on your side, so we reached out for answers.

Did McMaster's campaign pay to rent out the school to use as the venue?

According to Lexington School District Two's Public Information Officer, Dawn Kujawa, McMaster's campaign did pay to rent out the school.

"They are paying for the space and expenses associated with the event, including the time of any Lexington 2 personnel whose expertise was needed (a building/maintenance staffer was needed, for example, to pull out bleachers and put away the basketball goals),

Kujawa said.

There is no final bill for those cost yet.

Did McMaster's campaign pay to use the public school buses -- if not, was it state funded?

Lexington School District Two said they provided school bus drivers, whose time also is being paid by event organizers. According to the State Department of Education there were six buses used for the event. McMaster's campaign also paid for the fuel, mileage and two technicians. The total was $750.





Some students had signs outside the rally saying the event canceled their senior picture sessions. Is that true?

There were portrait sessions scheduled at Airport High Monday and Tuesday, June 25 and 26. The school district said some of Monday's scheduled sessions could have gone on, but they had concerns about students and families coming into the area, with potential heavy traffic and possible protests. The school district said the photography company decided it was best to stay away from the area and easier to reschedule the entire day. The rescheduled date will be in July.

News 19 also reached out to McMaster's campaign for more details on cost associated with Monday's rally, but they have not answered us yet.

