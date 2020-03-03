COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state’s Fiscal Accountability Authority cleared the way for a new $60 million development project in Forest Acres.

On Tuesday morning the project, called Heritage at Forest Acres, received permission to go after $60 million in bonds to fund land purchases and construction, according to the Governor’s Office and Representative Murrell Smith, a member of the Authority.

Heritage at Forest Acres will be located on Sunnyside Drive in Forest Acres on roughly 27 acres of land, according to authority documents. The location is two streets behind the mall in Forest Acres and would sit on the site of the old location for the Epworth Children's Home.

Those same documents say the project will consist of 170 rentable living areas for seniors and those with memory issues.

The 170 units will be split among 40 cottages, 88 assisted-living units, and 42 “memory support units,” according to Authority documents for Tuesday’s meeting.

The project is also expected to create 85 jobs within 24 months.

Representative Smith and the state’s Department of Commerce said the Authority authorized the developers to go get the bonds with certain federal tax assistance, however the state will not be responsible for the $60 million, nor will it be taxpayer funds.

The bonds, which are exempt from federal income taxes, are issued by JEDA. JEDA issues the bonds, which are purchased by private investors, banks, or investment funds. The bonds are repaid with project revenue, according to the Department of Commerce.

The limit on these types of bonds in South Carolina is $540 million and is determined federally by the state’s population, according to the Department of Commerce. The state has not hit the limit in more than 10 years.