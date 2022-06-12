'We put up one heck of a fight': Read Herschel Walker's full concession speech

Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock is the projected winner of Georgia's Senate runoff.

ATLANTA — Georgia's Senate runoff Election Day ended with Herschel Walker conceding the race.

Sen. Raphael Warnock was projected to keep his seat Tuesday night and made a reelection victory speech to mark the occasion. Before the senator made his victory lap, his Republican challenger Walker stepped to the podium to deliver remarks and remind his supporters "we put up one heck of a fight."

Read his full speech below:

"You know, I'm always going to give thank my Lord and savior, Jesus Christ. Yeah. And also, I'm going to acknowledge my wife, Julie, because she's with me and she's been through a tough time.

But I want to say that I want to thank all of you as well, because we've had a tough journey, have we not? Yes. But one of the things I said is when they called the race is that the numbers doesn't look like they're going to add up. But one of the things I want to tell all of you is you never stop dreaming. I don't want any of you to stop dreaming. I don't want any you to stop believing in America. I want you to believe in America and continue to believe in the Constitution and believe in our elected officials. Most of all, continue to pray for them because all the prayers you given me, I felt those prayers.

I want to thank all my team as well, Team Herschel, because they put up with a lot. I want to thank Team Herschel. Thank all my donors as well because you guys, without you, I couldn't have done what I've done.

So I want to thank all of you as well, because there's no excuses in life and I'm not going to making excuses now because we put up one heck of a fight. And I think that's what, that's what we got to do, because this is much bigger this is much bigger than Herschel Walker.

And I told, I told someone this the other day. I said, 'You guys, I've done a lot of stuff.' You talk about Heisman Trophy, talk about all the athletic award, business awards I won but the best thing I've ever done in my whole entire life is run for the Senate seat right here. And the reason in I'm going to say that is I got a chance to meet all you and hear what you guys feel about this country. And I got a chance to -- for you guys to tell me what you do feel about this country. I got a chance to go into your home, got a chance that you invested in Herschel Walker, and I thank you, and I thank you so much.

And as I say, you can't blame no one because I want you to continue to believe in this country, believe in our elected officials, and most of all, stay together. Don't let anyone separate you. Don't let anyone tell you that we can't because I'm here to tell you we can. I'm here to tell you we can.