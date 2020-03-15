COLUMBIA, S.C. — A history making group of female senators has approved a resolution to have South Carolina approve the Equal Rights Amendment.

The subcommittee that voted Wednesday was made up of all four women in the state Senate. The 46-member Senate has never had more women.

Virginia became the 38th state to pass the 1970's era proposal calling for equal rights for both sexes. That's the number needed to add an amendment to the U.S. Constitution. But Congress set a 1982 deadline and has not waived it.

The four women in the South Carolina Senate are Democratic Sen. Mia McLeod of Columbia, Republican Sen. Katrina Shealy of Lexington, Democratic Sen. Margie Bright Matthews of Walterboro and Republican Sen. Sandy Senn of Charleston.