House Democrats move to censure Republican Rep. Vic Dabney

Following a controversial Facebook post about race relations, Democratic Representatives have filed a resolution to censure Representative Vic Dabney.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina House Democrats have filed a resolution to censure Republican Representative Vic Dabney.

The move comes after the Kershaw County lawmaker made a public Facebook post that some are calling racist. The post is no longer visible, but Dabney is defending his actions.

"It was disappointing to see that a member of the House sort of lumped all Black folk into a certain category," Representative Wendy Brawley, D-Richland, told News19.

Hours before the hate crime bill passed in the House Thursday, Dabney posted on Facebook why he was voting against the bill and went on to talk about the Black community.

"It was racially charged," Brawley said. "I don’t know how you can read it and not feel as though that there were racist overtones to it because what he said was clearly directed toward Black people, toward Gay or Lesbian people. People he felt were different," she explained.

After the controversial post, Brawley and over 30 Democratic representatives, wrote a resolution to censure Dabney from the South Carolina House of Representatives.

"This isn’t about Democrat or Republican. This is about what is acceptable and what should be acceptable among people who are elected leaders," said Brawley.

The bill argues that Dabney has violated House rules of respect and decorum, so he should be censured.

When a lawmaker is formally censured, they still have their seat and vote, but their committee assignments may be taken away.

For the censure to happen, it would need to be approved by the Ethics Committee and pass a vote in the full House. Dabney told News19 Thursday he felt compelled to speak out in his post because he’s tired of talking about racism.

"I'm not going to defend myself on that respect, and tell you all the reasons why I'm not a racist," Dabney said in a one-on-one interview. "But it's almost on every issue that's contentious, or that's very partisan within minutes, the argument devolves into the color of my skin. In America today, why do we have to constantly be talking about the color of someone's skin when we have an argument," asked Dabney.

The House Speaker's Office released a statement following the incident saying it's aware of Dabney’s Facebook post and is looking into the situation. However, the office has not commented on the attempt to censure Dabney.