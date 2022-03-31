The legislation could have a major effect on some local businesses that sell boozy desserts on the go.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina lawmakers are looking to change the state's alcohol laws to include and restrict alcoholic food. The legislation, which has passed the House, could have a major effect on some local businesses that sell boozy desserts.

“If this bill passes, we’re destroyed,” said owner of Booze Pops, Woody Norris.

Norris is a veteran and started Booze Pops seven years ago. Now, they have 20 trucks that sell adult treats across South Carolina, including two in the Capital City.

"We’re gonna be out of business, we’re gonna have to file bankruptcy, many veterans are going to be out of work,” worried Norris. If House Bill 4998 becomes law, businesses like Norris's wouldn’t be allowed to sell alcoholic desserts on the go.

Author of the bill Representative Micah Caskey, R Lexington, explained the bill to lawmakers Wednesday. "Since our laws don’t allow for alcoholic beverages to be sold out of mobile trucks, we’re not gonna allow alcoholic food products to be sold out of trucks,” asserted Caskey.

He added that the goal is to make the state’s alcohol laws consistent, whether someone is drinking or chewing it. “Our alcohol laws currently do not apply to food products because in our statutes we say 'alcoholic beverages,' they read that literally to not include food products,” Caskey explained.

Norris told News19 he’s frustrated that lawmakers haven’t reached out to him to work on the legislation. “All we want is a seat at the table so we can operate and figure out a solution where this many people don’t need to be put out of business,” Norris pleaded.

Another concern on the bill, raised by House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, is that it could add on taxes to any business that sells boozy food. Rutherford asked Caskey on the floor if the bill raises taxes. Caskey responded that "this bill makes taxes equal for people who are in the business of selling alcohol.”

Rutherford conclude that it will make a tax for business-owners that doesn't exist now. However, Norris said he’d be happy to pay more in taxes for selling boozy desserts if that meant he got to keep his doors open.