COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Democratic Primary is this Saturday, February 29.

According to the party's website, there will be 63 delegates from South Carolina state split into several areas of the ballot.

Different congressional districts are awarded different numbers of delegates, which will be divided by how voters in each district vote in the primary. The largest group is made up of 35 Congressional District delegates.

There will be a section consisting of seven party leaders and elected officials, including county and state party officers. Another section will contain 12 at-large delegates, which will be divided among the candidates based on percentage of the statewide primary vote.

There are nine automatic delegates. They are the state's Democratic members of Congress and members of the Democratic National Committee.

Delegates will be officially elected at the South Carolina state Democratic convention on Saturday, May 30th. Those 63 delegates will then take part in the national convention in Milwaukee in July.

People can vote in South Carolina's Democratic primary between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday. The primary is open, meaning anyone from any party can cast a ballot.

