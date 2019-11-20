COLUMBIA, S.C. — Howard Duvall has been re-elected to his Columbia City Council seat, narrowly edging out challenger Sara Middleton in Tuesday's runoff election.

Final results show Duvall won by a 51 percent to 49 percent margin. Actual numbers show just how close it was: the final difference between the two was 149 votes, with Duvall at 3,401 to Middleton's 3,252.

The race pitted incumbent Duvall, the incumbent seeking re-election for the first time, against Middleton. The two advanced to the runoff following a four-person race for the seat two weeks ago.

The At-Large seat is one of two spots on council where the entire city gets to vote for the representative.

Here's another look at the final results:

Duvall was first elected to City Council in 2015. Since then, he's advocated for improvements in public safety, including a push to fund ShotSpotter technology to assist Columbia Police in identifying the location of gun shots.

He also proposed a repeal of all-night permits for bars in the city and worked to amend the area's public smoking ban to include vaping.

He says he hopes to continue his work.

"This has been a very hard race," says Duvall. "I'm glad we came out on top. We're looking forward to four years of service with the City of Columbia. We've got a lot of things to do, a lot of things to catch up on."

Duvall explained that he does not plan on running again after this term.

"Ms. Middleton did a wonderful job in her campaign," says Duvall. "She's an articulate and smart young person. I want to help her develop her municipal skills, so that she is ready for service maybe when I leave."

Middleton is a local business owner, developer and healthcare attorney, who is also a political newcomer.

She ran on a platform of creating a safe community, investing in and increasing Columbia's workforce to create growth, and bringing a fresh perspective to city planning for growth.

She says her goal is to improve public safety, promote new investment and make Columbia a world-class city.

Three city council seats were up this year. One of those races saw incumbent Moe Baddourah unseated by Will Brennan for the District 3 position. Ed McDowell, however, easily won re-election to District 2.

