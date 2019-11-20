COLUMBIA, S.C. — The votes are cast, and now the results are being tallied in the Columbia City Council at-large seat runoff.

The race pitted incumbent Howard Duvall against challenger Sara Middleton. The two advanced to the runoff following a four-person race for the seat two weeks ago.

Here are the latest results:

Duvall was first elected to City Council in 2015. Since then, he's advocated for improvements in public safety, including a push to fund ShotSpotter technology to assist Columbia Police in identifying the location of gun shots.

He also proposed a repeal of all-night permits for bars in the city and worked to amend the area's public smoking ban to include vaping.

Middleton is a local business owner, developer and healthcare attorney, who is also a political newcomer.

She ran on a platform of creating a safe community, investing in and increasing Columbia's workforce to create growth, and bringing a fresh perspective to city planning for growth.

She says her goal is to improve public safety, promote new investment and make Columbia a world-class city.