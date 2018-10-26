CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hundreds of eager Trump supporters waited hours in the cold and rain to get a chance to see their 45th President in person.

Trump is holding a rally at Bojangles' Coliseum Friday evening in support of congressional candidate Mark Harris. Harris is in the midst of a very close race with Democrat Dan McCready for North Carolina's 9th Congressional District seat.

Members of the Trump administration have spent a lot of time in the area stumping for Harris recently. On October 8, Karen Pence, second lady and wife of Vice President Mike Pence, kicked off a bus tour in Charlotte in support of Harris. Just a day later, Trump's oldest son Donald Jr. headlined a fundraiser luncheon for Harris. And just last week, Lara Trump made several stops in the Carolinas to campaign for Republicans.

A handful of President Trump supporters even waited in line overnight to secure a spot inside the arena for Trump's rally later Friday night.

Related story ► What you need to know about President Trump's visit to Charlotte Friday

Joshua Flores said he got in line at around 9 a.m. Thursday morning to catch a glimpse of the President.

"I'm out here, not only supporting President Trump," Flores said. "I'm out here supporting Mark Harris. I'm here for both of them, I'm here for the President because he's endorsed a Godly man that we very very appreciate."

PHOTOS: Hundreds brave the rain, cold to see Trump in Charlotte

Another supporter drove down from West Virginia the night prior to go to Trump's rally Friday night.

Arvil Runyon and his wife Emma have been to more than 10 Trump rallies this year, the Runyon's said they're following Trump on his campaign trail because they support our President.

Jim Yates carries the Constitution with him everyone he goes. Hopes to get it autographed by @realDonaldTrump! @wcnc pic.twitter.com/NsT3xyZScG — Meilin Tompkins (@MeilinTompkins) October 26, 2018

"We support our President", Arvil said. "And we want to stand with him and everything that he does."

© 2018 WCNC