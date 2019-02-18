GRAHAM, N.C. — "In God We Trust."

You see our nation's motto on your money, some government buildings, and soon, you could see it on all county vehicles in Alamance County.

Monday evening, Alamance County Commissioners voted in favor of a resolution in support of displaying "In God We Trust" decals on all county vehicles.

County Manager, Bryan Hagood, said the proposal is for non-sheriff's vehicles.

Hagood also said it will take a few weeks until they appear on the vehicles and they'll be paid for with private funds.

Alamance County Commissioner Steve Carter introduced the resolution to display the national motto "permanently and prominently" on the county vehicles. He heads up a group called "Alamance Conservatives," the same group behind the previous round of "In God We Trust" bumper stickers on the back on Sheriff's Office patrol cars.

"Praise the lord its still on some things, we don't have any idea how much longer it will be on things," Carter said, "[For deputies] it felt to me like if they had that phrase on their patrol car - it might give them a different level of comfort when they step into that job. The people that work for our county work hard..and do a really good job. Why not protect them as well? Why not provide that insight for them as well?"

