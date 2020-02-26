NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Joe Biden has won the endorsement of Rep. Jim Clyburn, the highest-ranking black member of Congress and the kingmaker of South Carolina's Democratic political orbit.

The House majority whip's backing could provide a much-needed boost for the Democratic presidential candidate before South Carolina's primary. Clyburn says he can think of no one “more committed to the fundamental principles that make this country what it is” than his “good friend” Biden.

It had long been expected the former vice president would win Clyburn's support. The men were in Congress together for more than a decade.

Biden attended two days of funeral and homegoing services for Clyburn's wife last year.

