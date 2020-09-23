Mackey wins Richland District 9 runoff

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With 17 of 18 precincts reporting results, Richland County District 9 will be represented by Jesica Mackey after Mackey beat Jonnieka Farr in Tuesday's runoff election.
Although turnout for the runoff was low -- 1,217 votes were cast, about 3.94 percent of the eligible 30,911 registered voters -- Mackey had nearly 52 percent of the vote with Farr getting close to 48 percent.
Votes will be certified by the Election Commission later today.
Mackey fills the seat opened by the death of Councilman Chip Jackson. Jackson passed away suddenly in August.