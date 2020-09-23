Mackey wins Richland District 9 runoff

County Council seat was open since death of Chip Jackson in August

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With 17 of 18 precincts reporting results, Richland County District 9 will be represented by Jesica Mackey after Mackey beat Jonnieka Farr in Tuesday's runoff election.

Although turnout for the runoff was low -- 1,217 votes were cast, about 3.94 percent of the eligible 30,911 registered voters -- Mackey had nearly 52 percent of the vote with Farr getting close to 48 percent.

Votes will be certified by the Election Commission later today.