COLUMBIA, S.C. — Democrats in South Carolina still have a strong preference for Joe Biden to be the party's nominee to take on President Donald Trump in next year's election, according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted by CBS News/YouGov, was taken between November 6-13 of 933 registered Democrats. It had a margin of error of +/- 4.2 percent.

When asked to pick a candidate they'd consider supporting (and allowing them to pick more than one person), 67 percent of respondents selected Biden as either their first or second choice. That number only dropped to 45 percent when asked to pick just one person they'd vote for, well ahead of the next closest finishers Elizabeth Warren (17 percent) and Bernie Sanders (15 percent). Pete Buttigieg had 8 percent while Kamala Harris was at 5 percent as first choice. All the other candidates were at 2 percent or less.

Voters said the quality that best described Biden was "safe" (60 percent) while Warren got "exciting" (43 percent) and Sanders got "risky" (42 percent).

Of those who chose Biden as their first choice, 40 percent said they'd "definitely" made up their mind to vote for him, with 53 percent saying they'd "probably" decided on him. On that same question, 15 percent of Warren likely voters said "definitely," while 67 percent said "probably." Sanders was at 37 percent for "definitely" and 52 percent for "probably."

The most popular "second" choice was Elizabeth Warren, followed by Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

If a candidate wasn't their first choice, voters were asked what the candidate would have to do to become their favorite. Those who responded said overwhelmingly the candidate needed to convince them of one thing: that they could beat President Trump in the general election.

Of those polled, 31 percent said they were "very" confident their candidate could beat the president, while 35 percent said they were "somewhat" confident.

The voters seemed very wary of picking someone who wasn't someone they'd heard of before: 81 percent said the best way for Democrats to win the White House was to pick someone well-known in politics.

Most of those polled described themselves as "moderate" (33 percent), while 23 percent said they were "very liberal" and 26 percent said "somewhat liberal."

The South Carolina Presidential Democratic primary will be held on February 29, 2020.