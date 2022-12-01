Biden urges Democrats to scrap caucuses, meaning South Carolina might be first nominating contest

A vote to change the current schedule of nominating contests is expected Friday.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden says Democrats should move past “restrictive” caucuses and embrace diversity in the order of their presidential nominating calendar, dealing a major blow to Iowa's decades-long status to hold its leadoff spot in the process.

In a letter to the rulemaking arm of the Democratic National Committee on Thursday, Biden does not mention specific states he'd like to see go first. But he notes that Black voters for decades “have been the backbone of the Democratic Party" and says it's “time to stop taking these voters for granted.”

The expectation is that the Democratic panel will vote to replace Iowa with South Carolina, according to two people familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity before the official vote.

Biden won the 2020 Democratic Primary in South Carolina, getting over 50 percent of the vote in a crowded field of seven candidates. He's said that the win was critical to his campaign that had been sagging before the primary and and the victory was a jumping off point to him ultimately capturing the nomination.

His letter comes as the Democratic rules committee gathers in Washington on Friday to consider shaking up the presidential primary calendar starting in 2024.

Biden's letter was written on personal stationery and did not carry the White House seal.