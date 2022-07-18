Joe Cunningham announces his list of potential running mates. Here's who's on it

Joe Cunningham is challenging Gov. Henry McMaster in November.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Democratic governor candidate Joe Cunningham has released his shortlist for running mates and it includes several names from the Columbia area.

Cunningham put out the group of names Monday morning. “The person I choose for Lieutenant Governor will be ready to lead on day one,” said Cunningham. “Our ticket will represent the future of South Carolina and the amazing potential of our state. I am committed to selecting a qualified, visionary leader to join our team and help usher in a new generation of leadership for South Carolina.”

Since 2018, candidates running for governor have had to pick a lieutenant governor nominees, since that position is no longer elected.

Among the names on Cunningham's list are several prominent ones in the Midlands area, including Columbia City Manager Teresa Wilson, State Representatives Jermaine Johnson and Kimberly Johnson, lawyer Tally Parham Casey, and financial planner Rosayln Glenn. The full list including short biographies provided by Cunningham's campaign are at the end of this story.

He's expected to make his pick in the coming weeks.

Cunningham is a former U.S. Congressman from Charleston best known for his upset win in the 2018 Election, flipping a House seat that had been in GOP hands for over 40 years. He’d lose the seat two years later.

In June's primary, he easily won a five-way race for the nomination with 57 percent of the vote.

He's aiming to unseat incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster, who's been governor since January of 2017, when he—at the time the lieutenant governor--ascended to the office after Gov. Nikki Haley took a job as the U.N. Ambassador in the Trump Administration. He then easily won election in November of 2018.

Other candidates for governor include Independence candidates Jokie Becket Jr. and Michael Copeland, Libertarian Bruce Reeves, and the Labor party's Gary Votour.

Joe Cunningham Democratic Lieutenant Governor Shortlist:

Tally Parham Casey, Columbia. CEO of Wyche Law Firm, first female fighter pilot in the South Carolina Air National Guard, veteran of three combat tours over Iraq. Native of Greenville.

Rosalyn Glenn, Columbia. Financial Planner and former Democratic nominee for State Treasurer. Native of Welford, SC.

Jermaine Johnson, Lower Richland (Columbia). State Representative, small business owner, and former professional basketball player.

Kimberly O. Johnson, Manning. State Representative and Assistant Director of the F. E. DuBose Career Center.

Meghan Smith, Spartanburg. Member of Spartanburg City Council, District 1. Director of College and Career Readiness at the Spartanburg Academic Movement.

Ed Sutton, Charleston. Air Force Pilot, Commercial Realtor, and former Democratic nominee for State House.

Spencer Wetmore, Folly Beach. State Representative, former prosecutor, and former City Administrator for the City of Folly Beach.

Kathryn Whitaker, Mount Pleasant. Chief Marketing Officer of Burr & Forman, LLP. Former Democratic nominee for State Senate. Native of Orangeburg.