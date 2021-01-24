Joyce Hearn, former Richland County representative passes

Hearn served in South Carolina Legislature 1975-1990, focusing on worker's compensation and rights for the disabled

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Republican lawmaker, the Honorable Joyce C. Hearn passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Hearn represented District 76, covering part of Richland County, from 1975 to 1990. During her time in the State House, Hearn was at times the only woman in the Legislature and introduced or sponsored legislation focusing on the rights of crime victims, reforming workers compensation and the rights of the disabled.

According to her obituary from Dunbar Funeral Home, Hearn's "work to expand the prosecution of rape to include degrees of criminal sexual assault has changed the way the South Carolina public views rape, giving hope to all victims of domestic violence."

US Rep. Joe Wilson (SC 2nd District) said of Hearn's passing, “Roxanne and I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Joyce Hearn. I will always cherish the memory of Joyce for her tireless efforts to build a vibrant Republican Party. As Richland Republican Chairman, Manager of the Re-elect Floyd Spence to Congress Campaign, and a Member of the State House she was an inspiration of dedication. How fitting she lived to see in 2020 the largest number of Republican majorities in 140 years in South Carolina, due so much to her commitment.”

Hearn began her work in public service as a teacher at Eau Claire High School in Columbia. She worked with the US 1970 Census and, in 1972, was named Chair of the Richland County Republican Party. Hearn was elected to represent District 76 in 1975. Respect from her peers got her named assistant minority leader from 1976-1978 and again in 1987-1989.

During her time in the Legislature, Hearn founded the National Order of Women Legislators, which to this day provides a national forum for women's networking across all state legislatures, and was awarded the Order of the Palmetto in 1979 by Gov. Jim Edwards for her contributions to South Carolina.

Representative Hearn served as chairman of the National Advisory Commission on Occupational Safety and Health.

In 1990, Hearn resigned her seat when Gov. Carroll Campbell appointed her to be Chairman of the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Commission.

After leaving office, she started Hearn & Associates public relations company and remained active in the South Carolina Republican Party until her retirement in 2015, backing every Republican presidential candidate from Barry Goldwater to George W Bush.

The Richland County Republican Party posted this on the party's Facebook page after hearing of Hearn's death: "With broken heart, we convey that Richland Republican pioneer, mentor, friend and larger than life icon Joyce Hearn has gone home to be with the Lord.

Joyce Hearn was one of the founders of the Republican Party at a time when, not only were Republicans in the minority, there were few, if any serving in the SC General Assembly."

During her life, Hearn was active in organizations -- serving on the boards of Columbia Urban League, the Federation of the Blind, Columbia College, and Columbia Museum of Art -- and received accolades from the Association of Alcohol and Drug Abuse, the S.C. Association of Disabled Citizens, and the S.C. Committee on Sexual Assault, to name a few. In 1985, Mothers Against Drunk Driving Distinguished Service Award recognized her for her work regarding Open Containers and raising the drinking age to 21.

According to her obituary at Dunbar Funeral Home, Hearn is survived by her daughters, Terri Hearn Bailey (Joseph Stan), Kimberly H. Johnson of Columbia, and C. Lee Hearn Becker (Karl) of Manassas, VA. She has six grandchildren, Carter Reston Potts, Joyce Carolyn "Josie" Bailey (Sudesh Kalyanswamy), Ruth Elisabeth "Lisa" Bailey, and Sarah Hearn Bailey, as well as Jason Thomas Becker and Daniel Gustav Becker.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Harry Hearn.

Memorials may be made to Kathwood Baptist Church, 4900 Trenholm Rd, Columbia, SC 29206.