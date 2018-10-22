Columbia, SC (AP) — Jury selection this morning in the trial of former Columbia Rep. James Harrison cleared the way for the public corruption trial to get underway Monday afternoon.

The former chairman of the House Judiciary Committee was indicted last year on two counts of misconduct in office and criminal conspiracy charges.

Former Columbia representative Jim Harrison awaits the start of corruption trial in Richland County Court Monday afternoon.

Jurors selected Monday included 2 white women, 5 women of color, 3 white males and one African American male. Alternates include one white female, one African American female and male.

Among possible witnesses to be called in Harrison's trial are former political consultant Richard Quinn Sr., former Rep. Richard Quinn Jr., former Columbia Senator John Courson, former Lexington Senator Jake Knotts and Representative Todd Rutherford, according to Judge Carmen Mullens, who is presiding over the trial.

Judge Carmen Mullens charges the jury to begin the corruption case of former Representative Jim Harrison.

The trial, which is expected to last about week, got underway Monday afternoon at the Richland County Courthouse.

In opening remarks, defense attorney Reggie Lloyd told jurors that prosecutors are “making the crime fit the man” and that his client, Jim Harrison, is not guilty of corruption.

Defense attorney Reggie Lloyd makes his opening statement.

Jeremy Smith, lead SLED investigator, was the first witness called by First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe, the special prosecutor leading the public corruption probe.

Jeremy Smith, lead SLED investigator, takes the stand.

Harrison was one of five people charged in the corruption probe last year. He left office after deciding not to seek re-election in 2012.

Four former lawmakers have pleaded guilty in the case. They include former House Speaker Bobby Harrell of Charleston, former Majority Leader Jim Merrill of Daniel Island, former Rep. Richard Quinn Jr. of Lexington and former Columbia Senator John Courson.

